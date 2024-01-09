Laura Delany: Zimbabwe sequence important build-up to Eire’s T20 World Cup qualifiers

Skipper Delany says Georgina Dempsey is one of the exciting young talents to have emerged in Ireland women’s cricket

Captain Laura Delany says Ireland’s upcoming eight-match tour of Zimbabwe will be ideal preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup qualifiers in Abu Dhabi in April and May.

The Irish face the hosts in the first of three ODIs on 18 January in advance of five T20 contests.

“I don’t think a series could have come at a better time,” said the skipper.

Delany is set to extend her Ireland women’s caps record of 191 during the white-ball contests in Harare.

The Dubliner became Ireland’s caps record holder by making her 185th appearance in a game against the Netherlands in August.

“We’ve a very big year ahead and to have three ODIs and five T20s in an away series, different conditions and different challenges is brilliant,” added the 31-year-old.

Sauna sessions in preparation for tour

In particular, the five T20 games will form crucial preparation for the T20 World Cup qualifiers in the…