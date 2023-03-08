Laura Wolvaardt: ‘Proper time’ to push ladies’s cricket in South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt was top run-scorer at the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa

Batter Laura Wolvaardt has said now is the “right time” to “push” the women’s game in South Africa, following the team’s success at the T20 World Cup.

The tournament on home soil caught the imagination of the South African public, with victories against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in the semi-finals.

“We didn’t expect crowds like that at all and to see how the game sort of helps to unite everyone, they all came together to support us, which was really awesome to see,” said Wolvaardt.

“We really felt all of the support on the field – and off the field as well with all of the messages and things like that we were getting.”

The 23-year-old, who finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 230 runs from six innings external-link , says administrators should now look to strike while the iron is hot.

“This is definitely the right time to try to push the women’s game but it would have to be on all…