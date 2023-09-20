Laura Wolvaardt: South Africa captain says gender-equal match charges are ‘a step ahead’

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt says the inception of equal pay for the country’s men’s and women’s senior teams is “a very exciting step forward” and gives players a “safety net”.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced in August that there would be gender parity between the teams from the start of the women’s tour of Pakistan, which began on 1 September.
It also marked the return of Wolvaardt as interim national captain.
On the same day, CSA introduced a new six-team professional domestic format for women cricketers whereby the first six of the the top division’s 16 teams would be able to give contracts to 11 players – an increase from six players.
Contracts would also be given to four coaches, two of whom must be female.
“Having a bit of a pipeline of players coming through who are, hopefully, able to play…