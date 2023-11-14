Lauren Cheatle and Alyssa Healy in Australia squad for India tour

Cheatle has been in good form for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL

Australia have recalled left-arm bowler Lauren Cheatle to their squad for the women’s multi-format series against India across December and January.

It is the first time since March 2019 that the 25-year-old has been named in her country’s squad.

Wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy is also included after having surgery on her hand, which she injured when separating her fighting dogs at her home.

Australia will play one Test, three one-dayers and three T20s in India.

Cheatle, who made her Australia debut aged 17 in 2016, has been hampered by injuries which have included four shoulder reconstructions in five years.

She also had a cancerous lump removed from her shin external-link when she was 22.

Cheatle was part of an Australia A side which toured England in the summer, taking 11 wickets across five matches, and has been in impressive form for the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League.

