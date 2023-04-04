Lauren Hemp: England ahead says new shorts are ‘huge step in proper course’ after interval issues

England wore an all-white kit during February’s Arnold Clark Cup

England’s new shorts are a “massive step in the right direction” to address period concerns, says Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp.

The kit will be worn for the first time in Thursday’s inaugural Finalissima.

Lucy Parker, who could make her England debut in the game against Brazil, said the shorts could help to relieve “the mental stress of a player”.

The new shorts also feature a leak-protection liner in response to athletes’ feedback.

“It’s important we feel confident when we’re playing,” said England forward Hemp.

“This is a massive step in the right direction and Nike have taken a lot from our discussions in the past to make it real now. That’s great because obviously we can now feel comfortable when sometimes we might not have been if it was your time of the month.”

Hemp said Manchester City’s move from white shorts to burgundy in October over period concerns had encouraged other clubs to change their women’s kits.