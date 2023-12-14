Lauren James: Chelsea ahead ‘not in good place’ after ‘disgusting’ abuse, says Emma Hayes

Chelsea have condemned the online racist abuse of Lauren James, who has played for the club since 2021

Lauren James is “not in a good place” after being subject to “disgusting” and “unacceptable” online racist abuse, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

Chelsea released a statement strongly condemning the abuse on Tuesday.

And on Wednesday Hayes added that the language used to “vilify” James online was “unacceptable”.

“I think it’s disgusting, the amount of abuse she’s received from the public, from the media, from the press,” said Hayes.

“I don’t see the same level of abuse attributed to other players in the league who’ve had their own challenging moments.”

Hayes suggested that James could be subject to more abuse than other players because of her race.

“Some of the derogatory and misleading conversations that are happening during commentary, during the games, on social media, is something everybody should reflect on,” Hayes said.

“We’re talking about a young player here that’s always working…