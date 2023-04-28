LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. Announces Liquidation – LAVA Medtech Acquisition … – Press Release

Waltham, MA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. LVAC (the “Company”) announced today that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has elected to abandon and not implement the extension that was approved by stockholders on April 25, 2023, because despite significant efforts to identify and complete an initial business combination, the Board does not believe that the Company will be able to complete an initial business combination on favorable terms even with the extension. In making its decision, the Board has carefully considered the costs, benefits, and risks of prolonging the Company’s life, including the current adverse market conditions and increased regulatory uncertainty around SPACs.

As a result, the Company intends to dissolve and liquidate in accordance with the provisions of its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Amended Charter”), effective as of April 29, 2023, and will redeem all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.42 (without giving effect to any interest that may be withdrawn to pay for taxes).

As of April 29, 2023, the Public Shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the redemption amount.

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the trust account, the Company has instructed the trustee of the trust account to take all necessary actions to liquidate the securities held in the trust account. The proceeds of the trust account will be held in a non-interest bearing account while awaiting disbursement to the holders of the Public Shares. Record holders will receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account by delivering their Public Shares to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held…