Lawsuit alleges Jeffrey Epstein despatched JPMorgan Chase exec pictures of younger girls



New York

CNN

—



Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley allegedly exchanged sexually suggestive emails with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, some of which included photos of young women, according to newly unsealed passages of a federal lawsuit.

Those email exchanges allegedly continued long after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes in 2008, the US Virgin Islands government wrote in its complaint against JPMorgan Chase, where Staley previously served as a top executive.

Staley was the person largely responsible for JPMorgan Chase’s 15-year financial relationship with Epstein. He later became CEO of Barclays, but he stepped down in 2021 during investigations about the bank’s Epstein dealings. He isn’t a defendant in the lawsuit and has not been charged criminally with any activities related to Epstein. A London-based lawyer for Staley declined to comment on the suit or his relationship…