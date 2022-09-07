Lawyer for Russian accused of cash laundering asks for shopper to be included in US-Russia prisoner swap negotiations

The “only thing that can save” Alexander Vinnik, who US authorities allege ran a $4 billion cryptocurrency exchange that did business with ransomware gangs, is if the Russian government negotiates a prisoner swap with the US, Frédéric Bélot, Vinnik’s lawyer in France, said in a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov obtained by CNN.

The appeal comes as the Biden administration continues to try to secure the release of multiple Americans detained or imprisoned in Russia, including WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for carrying cannabis oil through a Moscow airport.

Asked Tuesday whether there had been discussion between US and Russian officials about including Vinnik in a prisoner swap, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said he would not publicly discuss details of the negotiations.

“The US government continues to urge Russia to release wrongfully detained individuals Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan,” Patel said…