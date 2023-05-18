LCNB Corp. Agrees to Acquire Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. – Cincinnati Bancorp (OTC:… – Press Release

LCNB Corp. (“LCNB”) LCNB, the holding company for LCNB National Bank, and Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (“CNNB”) CNNB, the holding company for Cincinnati Federal, announced today that they have signed a definitive merger agreement whereby LCNB will acquire CNNB in a stock-and-cash transaction. CNNB operates five full-service branch offices in Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky and has approximately $304.7 million in assets, $262.9 million in loans, $223.6 million of deposits and $40.3 million in consolidated stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023. When completed, the transaction will significantly increase LCNB’s existing presence in the Cincinnati market and expand LCNB’s community banking franchise across the Ohio River into the compelling Northern Kentucky market.

Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, which has been approved by the Board of Directors of each company, CNNB shareholders will have the opportunity to elect to receive either 0.9274 shares of LCNB stock or $17.21 per share in cash for each share of CNNB common stock owned, subject to 80% of all CNNB shares being exchanged for LCNB common stock. As of March 31, 2023, CNNB reported 2,884,171 shares of common stock outstanding, as well as 296,350 options with a weighted average strike price of $10.65 per share. Any unexercised stock options of CNNB will be canceled in exchange for a cash payment at the spread value of $17.21 per share over the exercise price. Based on the LCNB closing share price as of May 17, 2023, the transaction consideration is valued at $15.05 for each CNNB share or approximately $43.7 million in aggregate which equates to a 108.9% multiple of tangible book value, a 32.3x multiple on LTM earnings and a core deposit premium of 2.3% as of March 31, 2023. The transaction consideration is subject to dollar-for-dollar downward adjustment if CNNB’s adjusted shareholders’ equity, as defined in the merger agreement, is less than $36.8 million as measured three business days…