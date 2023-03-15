Leaders of the Global Financial Community Outline Positive Outlook for Sector as… – Press Release

The second edition of the Financial Sector Conference (FSC 2023) opened today in Riyadh, welcoming over 3000 participants from around the world to discuss the way ahead for the global financial community under the conference theme of “Promising Financial Prospects.”

Saudi Minister of Finance HE Mohammed Al-Jadaan addresses delegates at opening of Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo: AETOSWire)

Welcoming delegates to the conference Saudi Minister of Finance HE Mohammed Al-Jadaan said: “I am confident that this conference will be an opportunity to build on experiences and share ideas to address a global economy which is full of challenges and opportunities—helping to make the global financial sector stronger, more influential and resilient.”

The conference opened with a powerful panel discussion examining the strategic options for the financial sector in light of challenging global economic circumstances. Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann told the audience: “What is clear is that over the past 10 to 15 years the massive geopolitical shifts we have seen are generating new economic opportunities in places like the Middle East which is becoming a vibrant new global centre along with places such as China and India.”

Commenting on opportunities emerging in Saudi Arabia, State Street Chairman and CEO Ronald O’Hanley added: “For investors it is clearly a very attractive time to be here with a strong economy and a Government that is committed to transition and powered by a well-educated workforce. There are clear investment opportunities in energy and renewables, in tourism and to benefit from the rise in the consumer economy.”

HE Eng. Khalid Al Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, said: “We are now halfway to implementing Vision 2030 that will triple the scale of the economy and we are ahead of…