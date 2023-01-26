Leading Environmental Lawyer Paul R. McIntyre Returns to Greenberg Traurig in Ph… – Press Release

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP recently welcomed back Paul R. McIntyre to its Environmental Practice in the firm’s Philadelphia office.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP recently welcomed back Paul R. McIntyre to its Environmental Practice in the firm’s Philadelphia office.

McIntyre returns to Greenberg Traurig after nearly 10 years, along with Michael P. Canavan, who will join the firm as of counsel. They both join from Post & Schell, P.C., where McIntyre served as both a principal and chair of that firm’s environmental practice, and Canavan played a leading role in the growth of the group.

“I am thrilled that Paul decided to return home to Greenberg Traurig, now as an even more deeply experienced leader in environmental transactions in the real estate and private equity space,” said Curtis B. Toll, managing shareholder for the Philadelphia office.

“Paul is nationally known for assisting private equity funds with the acquisition, financing, development, and sale of environmentally impacted properties – additive to the Philadelphia office and the larger firm on many levels,” Toll said.

McIntyre focuses his practice on environmental counseling and due diligence for real estate and corporate transactions. He also helps structure remedial scopes of work and insurance tools for brownfield remediation and redevelopment projects, and regularly advises clients on related regulatory compliance matters.

“At this stage of my career, I could think of no better place and no better time to make this move back to Greenberg Traurig,” McIntyre said. “The Greenberg Traurig environmental group consists of tremendously talented and collaborative lawyers. As the market continues to churn and new development opportunities across the country bring an even sharper lens on environmental considerations, Greenberg Traurig’s platform and reputation will no doubt provide ease of mind and instill confidence for our clients.”