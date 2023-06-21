LEADING GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS TESTING STOREDOT’S EXTREME FAST CHARGING… – Press Release

– StoreDot has successfully completed the first evaluation and integration testing phase for A-Samples of its extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle battery cells

– Testing programs were initiated earlier this year with 15 leading global automotive brand manufacturers from Europe, Asia and the US, as well as key ecosystem partners

– Feedback from those that have completed the tests showed that the cells exceeded expectations with some OEMs now progressing to B-Sample programs in their specific battery cell form-factor

– Tests saw OEMs reach an energy density greater than 300Wh/kg, at a charging rate higher than 4C, achieving over 1000 consecutive XFC charging cycles

– StoreDot continues to foster a growing network of strategic partnerships with its investors, leading OEMs and manufacturing partners

– StoreDot remains on target for mass production readiness of ‘100in5’ cells next year delivering at least 100 miles of range in just 5 minutes of charging

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) high energy battery solutions for electric vehicles, has obtained outstanding battery performance feedback for the first evaluation and integration A-Samples testing phase of its XFC electric vehicle battery cells.

The comprehensive testing programs took place over the past six months by 15 leading global automotive brand manufacturers from Europe, Asia, and the US, as well as several of StoreDot’s strategic ecosystem partners. Feedback from partners that have completed tests showed that the cells exceeded expectations, with those still conducting tests expected to report similar results.

The aim of the testing and evaluation programs was predominantly to replicate StoreDot’s unique extreme fast charging specifications based on its partners’ use case and test procedures. When the OEMs and partners replicated StoreDot’s results, they reached an energy density greater than 300Wh/kg, at a charging rate higher than 4C,…