Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Support WisdomTree’… – Press Release

ISS and Glass Lewis highlight WisdomTree’s significant Board refreshment and corporate governance enhancements, with Glass Lewis endorsing current strategy and emphasizing “positive momentum,” “outperformance” and merits of strategic investment in future growth initiatives

Glass Lewis also supports WisdomTree nominee Win Neuger

WisdomTree commits to rotating at least two of three Board committee chairs by end of 2023

WisdomTree urges stockholders to vote TODAY on the WHITE proxy card “FOR” ALL SIX of its director nominees, including highly qualified and experienced Win Neuger and Frank Salerno

WisdomTree, Inc. WT (“WisdomTree” or the “Company”), a global financial innovator, today announced that in their separate reports regarding the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2023 Annual Meeting”), two independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis, have both recommended that stockholders vote “FOR” Lynn S. Blake, Daniela Mielke, Shamla Naidoo and Jonathan Steinberg. Glass Lewis also recommended that stockholders vote “FOR” Win Neuger. Both ISS and Glass Lewis recommended stockholders “WITHHOLD” on ETFS Capital chairman Graham Tuckwell, and Glass Lewis further recommended that stockholders “WITHHOLD” on ETFS Capital nominee Bruce Aust.

Frank Salerno, Chair of the WisdomTree Board of Directors, said, “We are pleased that ISS and Glass Lewis recognize our commitment to Board refreshment and strong corporate governance. We have appointed five new, independent directors over the past two years who bring the fresh perspectives and relevant expertise needed to oversee our strategy. The combination of these new directors with longer serving directors like Win Neuger and myself creates the right balance of experience and knowledge in our boardroom. For this reason, it is imperative that ALL SIX of our nominees are elected. Each of our nominees contributes extremely valuable skills and experience, the…