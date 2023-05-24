Leading Indonesian Fintech JULO Pioneers Education Financing in a Few Clicks for… – Press Release

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Financial inclusion focused Indonesian digital lending company JULO has launched a unique Education feature that will empower customers to ensure uninterrupted education for them and for their families. With just a few in-app clicks, customers can use their JULO digital credit limit to cover any education expense across any school, any college, any university and any online course in Indonesia. This coverage extends to more than 250,000 institutions with more being added on an ongoing basis.

The Indonesian education system is ranked fourth largest in the world after China, India and the United States with over 50 million students in more than 250,000 schools. However, the current system has many challenges. According to the Central Agency of Statistics Indonesia, 67% of the school dropout rate is due to financial problems. The study also showed that 86% of those unemployed are school dropouts at the high school stage or below, impacting their ability to improve their quality of life and financial prowess in the long run.

“The launch of this unique JULO education feature underlines our commitment to ensure uninterrupted education for our valued customers and their families with easy digital credit access. Now, they will never need to worry about how to cover any education expense ever. We stay razor focused on using digital credit to empower our customers and to become an integral part of their daily lives. Consumers have already started using this JULO education feature for payments encompassing elementary school, high school and university tuition fees at first and second tier cities across Indonesia,” said Nimish Dwivedi, Chief Business Officer of JULO Group.

While cash loans and BNPL are widespread, education financing is limited to just a few institutions in Indonesia. Since 2016, JULO provides an array of cash and non-cash options through its accessible and comprehensive digital credit platform. This new…