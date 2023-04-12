Leaked Pentagon paperwork present snapshot of US intelligence officers watching China



Hong Kong

CNN

A set of highly classified Pentagon documents that leaked online in recent weeks in an apparent major security breach reveal American intelligence gathering on its key partners, adversaries and competitors – including China.

Many of the documents pertain to the battlefield in Ukraine and the Russian war effort, with some showing the degree to which the United States has penetrated the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group.

But a handful of the documents – which provide only a snapshot of US intelligence gathering – also indicate some of the intelligence defense officials are gathering about China, the country Washington has deemed the “most serious long-term challenge to the international order.”

