Learn How to Open a Coffee Shop in Minnesota from Coffee Shop Startup Experts at… – Press Release

Learn how to open a coffee shop in Minnesota from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped start over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states, recently published an online coffee shop startup guide for The North Star State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Want to learn how to start a coffee shop in Minnesota? Get tips on opening a profitable business in The North Star State from coffee shop startup experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has taught over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states how to open their own independent coffee shops.

Now, the company’s 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has added to its series of state-level coffee shop startup guides with, “How to Start a Coffee Shop in Minnesota.”

“Minnesota is a terrific place to start a coffee shop!” said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

“In fact, Minnesota ranks 28th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 6,193 residents. That leaves many Minnesotans without a local coffee shop, especially in the smaller cities and towns.”

The program is based on Ubert’s book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners develop profitable businesses by mastering all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

“We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities,” he said.

“From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you.”

To hear about the book in Ubert’s own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

Besides the Minnesota guide, Crimson Cup recently published guides on How to Start a Coffee…