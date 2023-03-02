Leasys and Free2move Lease Consolidation: New Top Leadership Announced – Stellan… – Press Release

Leasys and Free2move Lease Consolidation:

New Top Leadership Announced

Philippe d e Rovira , Stellantis Chief Affiliates Officer , and Stéphane Priami , Crédit Agricole S.A Deputy General Manager in charge of Specialised Financial Services and CEO of Cr é dit Agricole Consumer Finance , have announced the Top Leadership for the NewCo to be created by the upcoming consolidation of the two leasing companies’ business

Richard Bouligny , Group Deputy CEO – Automotive and Mobility of Cr é dit Agricole Consumer Finance, will be the Chairman , and Rolando D’Arco currently Leasys CEO, will be appointed as CEO of the new E uropean player

Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance will each have 50% shareholding rights

AMSTERDAM, PARIS, March 2, 2023 – Following the binding agreements signed in the first semester 2022, Leasys and Free2move Lease will consolidate their activities to create a new mobility company specialized in multi-brand operational leasing, in which Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance will each have 50% shareholding rights.

The new corporate organization was announced by Philippe de Rovira, Stellantis Chief Affiliates Officer, and Stéphane Priami, Crédit Agricole S.A. Deputy General Manager in charge of Specialised Financial Services and CEO of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance.

Effective on the closing date planned for first half 2023, Richard Bouligny will be the new Chairman. The NewCo will be led by Rolando D’Arco, as CEO, to whom Arnaud de Lamothe, Commercial Deputy CEO and Antoine Delautre Finance Deputy CEO, will report.

The new mobility player, starting with managed fleet of approximately 828,000 vehicles, will be operational in 11 countries and work with all Stellantis brands as well as with a multi-brand approach.

The mission of the new company is becoming a European leader for mobility services, with a fleet target of one million vehicles by 2026.

The closing of the…