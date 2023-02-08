LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring report

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously handed over the ball to Lebron James after he broke his 39-year-old scoring record

LeBron James has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39-year-old record.

Los Angeles Lakers star James, 38, hit 38 points in a 133-130 defeat by the Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387.

Abdul-Jabbar initially broke the scoring record in April 1984, eight months before James was born.

“To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me,” said James.

James, who needed 36 points to break the record, did so with a fadeaway jumper at the end of the third quarter and he finished the match with a career total of 38,390.

An emotional James rose both arms in celebration while 75-year-old Abdul-Jabbar, who was at the match, stood and applauded.

There was a brief break in play for a ceremony to mark the achievement, with James taking a microphone to make a speech on court.

“Everybody…