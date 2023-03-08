LeddarTech Showcasing Its Award-Winning Sensor Fusion and Perception Software an… – Press Release

QUEBEC CITY, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD software technology, is pleased to announce its participation at Automotive Tech.AD Berlin at the Titanic Chaussee Hotel Berlin. LeddarTech is a Competence Partner of Tech.AD and will exhibit its technology; Pierre Olivier, CTO of LeddarTech, will be an event presenter.



LeddarTech’s LeddarVision Showcase (Booth # 6)

LeddarVision™ is a high-performance, low-cost, hardware-agnostic low-level sensor fusion and perception solution for automotive and off-road industrial ADAS and AD applications.

Experience: The Award-Winning LeddarVision Interactive Dashboard Demonstration

This dashboard enables delegates to witness the LeddarVision software’s extraordinarily high performance at various levels of autonomy in various scenarios, such as extreme weather conditions.

Pre-arrange a meeting for product demonstrations, media and industry analyst interviews or investor discussions.

Witness the European unveiling of LeddarTech’s newest products!

The LeddarVision Front-View (LVF) family of automotive software products addresses the challenges faced when developing Level 2/2+ ADAS applications, such as solving safety issues and finding scalable fusion and perception software that offers high performance at a low cost. These two distinct products are comprehensive low-level fusion and perception software stacks that optimally combine sensor modalities for Level 2/2+ ADAS applications achieving a 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 rating.