LeddarTech Showcasing LeddarVision, Its Award-Winning Sensor Fusion and Percepti… – Press Release

QUEBEC, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides innovative low-level sensor fusion and perception ADAS and AD software technology that is scalable and flexible while delivering high performance, today announces its participation as a Silver Sponsor at EcoMotion Week 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel.



The company, led by its Israeli-based technical experts, will demonstrate its award-winning technology at its booth and offer delegates the opportunity to experience it live on the road in their LeddarCar. In addition, LeddarTech’s CTO will chair a panel at the event.

Visit LeddarTech’s technology showcase featuring LeddarVision™, a high-performance, low-cost, scalable, hardware-agnostic low-level sensor fusion and perception solution for automotive and off-road industrial ADAS and AD applications. Witness the software’s high performance at various levels of autonomy in various scenarios, such as extreme weather conditions, via their award-winning demonstration dashboard.

Discover

LeddarVision Front-View (LVF) family of automotive software products addresses the challenges faced when developing Level 2/2+ ADAS applications, such as solving safety issues and finding scalable fusion and perception software that offers high performance at a low cost. These two distinct products are comprehensive low-level fusion and perception software stacks that optimally combine sensor modalities for Level 2/2+ ADAS applications achieving a 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 rating.