Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Continues Their Focus on Assisting Police Brutal… – Press Release

Tyre Nichols’ wrongful death case brings more national attention to police brutality cases and availability for lawsuit funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Legal-Bay, the premier pre settlement lawsuit funding firm for Tennessee plaintiffs, announces today that they are providing increased funding for victims of police brutality and police misconduct. Legal-Bay has years of experience in this space, and is one of the leading funding companies for these types of lawsuits.

Police brutality refers to excessive use of force by law enforcement officers, often resulting in physical harm or even death. This issue has gained significant attention in recent years, particularly in the wake of high-profile incidents involving the death of ordinary citizens at the hands of the police, such as last week’s unjust beating and subsequent murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised regarding the Memphis Police Department (MPD). In recent years, the MPD has faced criticism for lowering its hiring standards, which has resulted in the employment of officers with prior criminal records and/or history of unethical behavior. This has led to increased scrutiny of the department and raised questions about the ability of these officers to effectively serve and protect the community.

If you’re a plaintiff, lawyer, or family member in an active police brutality or police misconduct lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against your impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405.

Memphis isn’t the only city to have a harsh light shone on its policing practices. Law enforcement in California CA, New York NY, Texas TX, Florida FL, along with numerous cities and towns across the country are under fire for multiple incidents of excessive force, sparking outrage and protests among their inhabitants. Many members of the community at large are calling for an end to police brutality along…