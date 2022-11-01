Legal guidelines revised to cope with custody of mentally in poor health

(CNS): Two pieces of legislation aimed at improving local mental health services have recently been gazetted. The Mental Health (Amendment) Act, 2022 clarifies the procedure relating to emergency detention orders, provides for orders for protective custody, and for restrictions to post and electronic networks by patients, among other things. The Mental Health Commission (Amendment) Act, 2022 allows the commission to hear and determine appeals against those restrictions by patients.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner said the ministry and multiple other partners had worked together to bring more clarity to the processes that impact vulnerable people with serious mental illness or impairment who may harm themselves or others.

“It is important to ensure that our legislation actively supports best practices, is relevant to the work that is being done by our healthcare professionals at the ground level, and as always meets the needs of patients while protecting their rights…