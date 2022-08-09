Legend Capital Super Antibiotic Portfolio Company: Scarce Enterprise MicuRx Phar… – Press Release

HONG KONG, Aug 9, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – On August 5, 2022, Legend Capital portfolio company MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, a scarce enterprise in super antibiotic, was successfully listed on the STAR Market. MicuRx Pharmaceuticals issued 130,000,000 shares this time, accounting for 19.84% of the total share capital after the issuance. The total amount of funds raised is expected to be about RMB 960 million at the issue price of 8.16 yuan per share.

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals is an innovative drug company focusing on novel therapeutics for infectious diseases. With global independent intellectual property and competitiveness, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals is committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative drugs for unmet medical needs. The main products from MicuRx Pharmaceuticals include Contezolid, MRX-4, and MRX-8. Since the company’s establishment, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals has adhered to the principle of “Better therapy through superior medicine”, focusing on the increasingly severe problem of bacterial resistance worldwide. With the core competitiveness of solving clinical problems and differentiated innovation, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals aims to provide more effective and safer therapeutic options for patients suffering from the most common and severe drug-resistant bacterial infections. MicuRx Pharmaceuticals has an international core R&D team and has established R&D centers in China and the US. The company’s R&D team has rich experience in international innovative drug development and management, and it has led or participated in developing a number of marketed anti-infective new drugs.

Legend Capital invested in MicuRx Pharmaceuticals in 2020 and has long supported the company’s development. “Congratulations to MicuRx Pharmaceuticals. The successful listing represents the recognition of MicuRx Pharmaceuticals’ innovative R&D in the field of multi-drug-resistant bacterial infection and its globally competitive innovative drug. Legend Capital and…