Leicester CEO denies membership in disaster after Nixon faraway from position

Paul Nixon’s final match in charge of Leicestershire was Tuesday’s T20 defeat by Notts Outlaws

Leicestershire chief executive Sean Jarvis has denied the club is in crisis after Paul Nixon was removed from his role as head coach.

It followed news that Colin Ackermann, Callum Parkinson and Chris Wright will all move on at the end of the season.

“There is an awful lot happening at this club that we are extremely proud of,” Jarvis told BBC Radio Leicester.

“And this club is without question moving forward.”

He admitted the “optics” of the situation did not look good but said: “This club isn’t in crisis.”

Jarvis, who has been CEO since March 2020, said he could not expand on the reasons for the decision with regard to Nixon for legal reasons.

But he continued: “As chief exec, I will protect and develop Leicestershire County Cricket Club and that is my number one role, and that’s what I’ll continue to do, and I’ve done it from day one.”

All-rounder Ackermann and spinner Parkinson have both…