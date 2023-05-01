Leicester Metropolis 2-2 Everton: Chaotic match leaves each in serious trouble

Jamie Vardy scored just his third league goal of the season for Leicester

Leicester City and Everton had to settle for a draw in a chaotic match which leaves both in deep trouble at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

The two clubs started the game in the bottom three but a point was enough to drag Leicester out of the drop zone on goal difference, while Everton stay 19th, one point behind 17th-placed Leeds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring with just his second goal of the season from the penalty spot, picking himself up to convert after being bundled over by Timothy Castagne.

The lead lasted just seven minutes as the hosts equalised through Caglar Soyuncu, who rolled home a cool finish from Wout Faes’ knockdown.

And Leicester turned the game around after 33 minutes as the sprightly Jamie Vardy latched on to James Maddison’s through ball before rounding Jordan Pickford and stroking home.

The Toffees should have levelled before half-time but Calvert-Lewin contrived to miss…