Leicestershire: Alfonso Thomas and James Taylor to stay as interim head coaches

Alfonso Thomas is in his second season as a coach at Leicestershire, while James Taylor is in his first

Former South Africa seamer Alfonso Thomas says he will work with ex-England batter James Taylor as joint interim head coach at Leicestershire until the end of the season.

The 46-year-old was working as assistant coach under Paul Nixon, who was removed as head coach on 22 June.

Thomas said he will work with Taylor, who steps up from batting coach, but added that he does not want to replace Nixon on a full-time basis.

“I’ll not apply for the job,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s only until the end of the season.”

Thomas, who spent seven years at Somerset and took a combined 1,029 wickets in all three forms of the game across his entire career, said the opportunity to potentially step up as a permanent head coach of a first-class county had come too soon.

He was brought to Grace Road in March 2022 to work with Nixon and director of cricket Claude Henderson, who remains at the club.