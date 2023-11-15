Leicestershire: Alfonso Thomas says James Taylor was key to to him changing into head coach

Leicestershire are headed by director of cricket Claude Henderson (left), with James Taylor (centre) assistant to head coach Alfonso Thomas (right)

Head coach Alfonso Thomas says he only accepted the permanent Leicestershire job on the condition that ex-England batter James Taylor was his assistant.

The duo worked as join interim head coaches last season after Paul Nixon’s departure in June.

Together they guided Leicestershire to One-Day Cup glory – the first title the club has won in a decade.

“I always said I could only do it if I could have Tich [Taylor] working with me,” Thomas told BBC Radio Leicester.

“The two of us balance each other out really well.

“Tich is more the one that comes from the empathy angle. But don’t get me wrong, he is no pushover.

“And I’m more the hardcore one that will want to just go at the lads at times. And that was something that I had to be aware of as a coach.

“The two of us complement each other well, but also the communication between the two of us, and…