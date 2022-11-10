Leicestershire CCC: Lewis Hill replaces Callum Parkinson as red-ball captain

Leicestershire have removed Callum Parkinson as red-ball captain and replaced him with Lewis Hill for 2023.
“Callum Parkinson does not currently consider himself to be in a position to commit to a contract extension,” Leicestershire said.
They therefore offered 32-year-old wicketkeeper Hill the captaincy “to best ensure long-term stability”.
Leicestershire added in their statement: “Whilst disappointed with the decision, Parkinson has offered his full support to Hill and the club.”
Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson added: “Although we are disappointed Callum can’t commit at this stage, the club will continue to have conversations with him to try and ensure his future lies with Leicestershire.”
Hill was already Leicestershire’s white-ball…