Leicestershire CCC: Lewis Hill replaces Callum Parkinson as red-ball captain

Lewis Hill has scored over 5,000 runs for Leicestershire in all forms of the game since making his debut in 2015

Leicestershire have removed Callum Parkinson as red-ball captain and replaced him with Lewis Hill for 2023.

“Callum Parkinson does not currently consider himself to be in a position to commit to a contract extension,” Leicestershire said.

They therefore offered 32-year-old wicketkeeper Hill the captaincy “to best ensure long-term stability”.

Leicestershire added in their statement: “Whilst disappointed with the decision, Parkinson has offered his full support to Hill and the club.”

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson added: “Although we are disappointed Callum can’t commit at this stage, the club will continue to have conversations with him to try and ensure his future lies with Leicestershire.”

Callum Parkinson, twin brother of Lancashire and England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, has been with Leicestershire since 2017

Hill was already Leicestershire’s white-ball…