Leicestershire: Colin Ackermann, Callum Parkinson & Chris Wright to go away at finish of 2023

Colin Ackermann, Callum Parkinson and Chris Wright (l to r) each stated an intention to leave the Foxes after being offered new terms

Leicestershire T20 captain Colin Ackermann, spinner Callum Parkinson and seamer Chris Wright will leave the club at the end of the season after turning down new contracts with the Foxes.

Ackermann, 32, has scored nearly 7,000 runs across all formats in his seven seasons with Leicestershire to date.

Parkinson, 26, has taken 234 wickets for the Foxes, while 37-year-old Wright has claimed 181.

The trio will remain available for selection this season.

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson said the club are “disappointed” to lose the influential players but added they “are truly grateful for their incredible service”.

“All three remain 100% committed to the club until the end of the season and will play key parts in our ambitions of achieving success in the County Championship and One-Day Cup,” Henderson said.

“Despite our desire to retain their…