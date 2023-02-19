Leigh Wooden v Mauricio Lara: Briton loses world title with stoppage defeat in thrilling combat

Mauricio Lara knocks down Leigh Wood

Leigh Wood’s reign as WBA featherweight champion is over after the Briton lost in devastating fashion to hard-hitting Mauricio Lara in Nottingham.

The 34-year-old seemed to be in control of the fight and was landing with ease through rounds three to six, before Lara unleashed a sensational left hook in the seventh.

Wood hit the canvas and bravely got back to his feet.

But clearly hurt, his trainer Ben Davison threw in the towel.

The defeat is Wood’s third in a 29-fight career, while Mexican Lara has won his maiden world title.

“Congratulations to Mauricio Lara, he’s great fighter,” Wood told DAZN. “I made a mistake and paid for it.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Wood – who was up on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage – now plans to activate his rematch clause.

“Firstly, well done to Leigh Wood for taking a fight like this – everyone knows how dangerous Mauricio Lara is,” Hearn said.

“I thought Leigh was cruising that fight, won…