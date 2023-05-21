Lender Price Launches Base Price Solution (BPS): A Game-Changing Pricing Solutio… – Press Release

Lender Price, a leading provider of mortgage loan product and pricing technology, announced today the release of Base Price Solution, a revolutionary pricing tool designed to help banks, lenders, and credit unions optimize their pricing strategies.
PASADENA, Calif., May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Lender Price, a leading provider of mortgage loan product and pricing technology, announced today the release of Base Price Solution, a revolutionary pricing tool designed to help banks, lenders, and credit unions optimize their pricing strategies.
Base Price Solution, or “BPS” for short, is a powerful tool that provides lenders with the ability to automate the calculation of base pricing, which reduces the complexity of having to manage multiple spreadsheets to calculate pricing from market swings. In addition to greater efficiency, more accuracy, and real-time pricing updates to changing market conditions, BPS provides full transparency for regulators and auditors. The feature is specifically designed for capital markets and secondary marketing teams that want to ensure they are priced competitively while maximizing their profits.
With BPS, lenders can:
- Receive direct integration with top market data providers
- Set up pricing plans for different types of products
- Reference buy-up and buy-down tables as well as MSR servicing grids
- Manage channel-based subsidies at the coupon level
- Provide complete traceability for regulatory or audit reasons
- Reprice within minutes during market swings
- Recall any committed pricing date to the history screen for reference or audit purposes
- Easily manage and adjust pricing for multiple products or services
- Gain insights into market trends and competitor pricing strategies
- Increase profitability by identifying the optimal pricing for each product or service
- Save time and reduce the risk of manual errors with automated pricing updates
“We are excited to launch Base Price Solution, a game-changing pricing tool that will help banks, lenders, and credit…