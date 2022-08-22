Lengthy Covid: Cricketer George Garton on his restoration from after-effects of virus

Southern Brave’s George Garton says he is still feeling the effects of long Covid seven months on, and has had to “learn to breathe again”.

Garton took 3-7 in Southern Brave’s nine-wicket win over Welsh Fire on Monday, including a spell of three wickets in the first seven balls of the match, but had to come off the field as he continues to battle the long-term affects of the virus, which he contracted in January shortly after making his Twenty20 debut for England in the Caribbean.

“I came back from Barbados with England, did fitness tests and was coming stone dead last by a country mile. It’s not me to be like that,” he told BBC Sport.

“I went to see a respiratory specialist. She got me to do a little bit of exercise to watch how I was breathing and she said I was breathing wrong.

“My breathing was very chesty and I was not getting air to the bottom of my lungs, which in turn makes you tired and fatigued.

“I was given a few breathing exercises to do, particularly before I go to bed, to…