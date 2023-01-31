LeoLabs expands continuous, all-weather radar coverage of the Southern Hemispher… – Press Release

The West Australian Space Radar site is fully operational, adding significant coverage of the Southern Hemisphere — an important milestone in LeoLabs’ expansion of its radar network

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LeoLabs, the leading commercial provider of Space Domain Awareness (SDA) services and low Earth orbit (LEO) mapping, announced the commissioning of the LeoLabs West Australian Space Radar (WASR). This radar site, located in Western Australia, adds critical coverage of the Southern Hemisphere in the Indo-Pacific region.

WASR is the latest addition to LeoLabs network of phased array space radars powering LeoLabs Vertex™, its vertically integrated space operations stack which enables tracking of resident space objects and the characterization of events in LEO, such as conjunctions and maneuvers.

In collaboration with the LeoLabs Kiwi Space Radar in the South Island of New Zealand, WASR will enable superior tracking and monitoring of median to high inclination resident space objects in LEO. The two sites, equipped with a total of four S-band phased array radars, will also increase LeoLabs capacity to discover new objects, including lethal, small debris that are currently non-trackable.

LeoLabs new radar site enables increased surveillance of the Southern Hemisphere in the Indo-Pacific region, an area where the U.S. and allied nations have historically lacked coverage and visibility. The LeoLabs Australia team is responsible for Pacific daytime global radar operations, orbital analytics, and reporting — providing LeoLabs with continuous, comprehensive coverage and analysis of regional activities in LEO. Considering the strategic importance of the region, LeoLabs will continue to make investments that align with the decades of partnership and collaboration between Australia and the United States, as well as other Indo-Pacific countries.

“Australia is now host to a landmark in the world of space safety,” said Dan Ceperley, CEO of…