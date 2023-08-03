Lerner & Rowe Voted Best Lawyers and Best Customer Service in 2023 Lovin’ Life A… – Press Release

The Lovin’ Life After 50 Tucson’s 2023 Best Lawyers and Best Customer Service category awards add to Lerner and Rowe’s growing list of accolades for its Tucson personal injury law firm.

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Lerner and Rowe was recently voted best lawyers and best customer service in Lovin’ Life After 50 Tucson’s annual independent readers’ poll. 2023 marks the third year in a row that Lerner and Rowe was voted best lawyers by Tucson locals. It was also the first year that Lerner and Rowe won the most votes for the best customer service category.

Lerner and Rowe’s legal team has over 240 years of combined litigation experience devoted just to personal injury law. That experience has also contributed to its history of winning verdicts and recovering settlements throughout the state of Arizona. The firm’s dedication to justice and its clients has garnered a reputation as one of the top law firms in the state. Moreover, its Lerner and Rowe GIves Back non-profit has made significant contributions to disadvantaged and marginalized local communities to include its annual free backpack and Thanksgiving meal giveaways.

Attorneys Kevin Rowe and Glen Lerner founded Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys to

advocate for the rights of the injured during their time of need. Over two decades later, not only has Lerner and Rowe earned local recognition as a top Tucson law firm, but also name recognition as the #2 law firm in the nation on The National Trial Lawyers 100 Most Influential Advertising Law Firms in America A-List.

“This award serves as evidence of our Tucson legal team’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its commitment to helping clients and neighbors in need. We will continue our efforts to deliver top-notch legal services, as well as creating a positive impact within the communities we serve,” said founding attorney Kevin Rowe.

Read about Lerner and Rowe’s practice areas at lernerandrowe.com/tucson/practice.

