Let’s Roll! Dallas Startup is Revolutionizing the Music Industry – Press Release

DALLAS, TX, Oct 11, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Rock ‘n roll may be dead, but the music business is still projected to grow to $142 billion by 2030 globally, according to Goldman Sachs. Despite this growth the average musician is consistently being squeezed by the big players and not earning their fair share of the value of the art they have created. Community Musician — originally a “Craig’s List” for musicians — has developed a plan and formed a team to disrupt this unbalanced monopolistic system, all while ensuring that the musicians they work with are properly compensated for their talents.

Scott Arey, the CEO of Community Musician who is also the front man and songwriter for his latest band The Lost Cavaliers of Mercy, understands the struggles of the average musician in the cutthroat industry. As a young musician, Arey signed with Warner Music and began touring as a warm-up act for the Indigo Girls, but he quickly discovered he couldn’t make enough money to pay his bills.

“I would max out my credit cards just trying to pay the expenses of putting together a few cities’ tour, never mind trying to pay the band,” Arey reminisces.

Partly due to the economic hardships he faced as a musician, Arey decided to pivot to a business career. After graduating from Stanford University, he began his career with KPMG and soon joined Bank of America where he worked for ten years, eventually becoming CFO of the Commercial Banking Division and then CFO of BofA’s International Trade Bank. He then led a series of successful start-ups to growth and investor exits, such as Journey, Alsbridge, Gearbox and even a publicly traded microcap company he got NASDAQ to agree to list on their exchange.

Whether or not Arey has the ability to lead Community Musician in a way that forever alters the landscape of the music industry could be a billion-dollar question. Just before his current run of with Community Musician, Arey took a company valued at $66 million when he joined to a $1.3 billion…