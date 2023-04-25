Levy Konigsberg Files Motion to Consolidate 22 Talc Mesothelioma Lawsuits for Tr… – Press Release

Levy Konigsberg files motion in New Jersey state court to consolidate for trial 22 mesothelioma cases caused by asbestos in Johnson’s Baby Powder.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Levy Konigsberg, a leading national law firm representing victims of corporate misconduct, has filed a motion to consolidate for trial the cases of 22 people diagnosed with mesothelioma caused by asbestos in Johnson’s Baby Powder. The motion was filed in the Superior Court in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and seeks to have a jury evaluate the evidence of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) egregious corporate wrongdoing.

This motion comes less than a week after U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael Kaplan ruled that talc lawsuits against publicly-traded Johnson & Johnson may move forward in state courts so long as the trials do not start for approximately 60 days. The ruling allows these 22 mesothelioma cases, and other filed against J&J, to proceed toward long-awaited jury trials.

On January 30, 2023, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled that the bankruptcy J&J directed, filed by J&J’s shell company known as Legacy Talc Liabilities (LTL), was an abuse of the bankruptcy court system. However, on April 4, 2023, just two hours after the dismissal of the first bankruptcy, J&J (through its LTL subsidiary) filed for bankruptcy again. While the second bankruptcy has not yet been dismissed, Judge Kaplan has ruled that claimants who have had their claims and litigation stalled during the pendency of the prior bankruptcy should not lose more valuable time. J&J is one of the wealthiest companies in the world and recently increased its shareholder dividend by more than 5%.

Levy Konigsberg’s motion seeks to consolidate for trial against J&J the mesothelioma cases of 7 men and 15 women, 12 of whom are still living with mesothelioma, with the other 10 cases continuing through surviving family members. The victims and their families seek to hold J&J accountable for its reckless disregard…