Lewis Gregory: All-rounder named Somerset County Championship captain

Lewis Gregory is already Somerset’s T20 captain and now also takes lead of their red-ball side

All-rounder Lewis Gregory has been named Somerset County Championship captain for the 2024 season.

The 31-year-old replaces Tom Abell, who announced in November he was stepping down after seven years in the role.

Gregory progressed to Somerset’s first team from their academy in 2010 and has scored 6,000 runs and taken more than 550 wickets.

He was already captain of the club’s T20 Vitality Blast side and led the team to the title last summer.

“I’m lucky enough to have been here for a while now and played under a number of great captains,” he said.

“To be able to lead the boys in the four-day format is a massive honour and it’s something that I’m very proud to be able to do.”

Devon-born Gregory captained England Under-19s before being called up to the senior side in 2015.

He has played in three one-day internationals and nine T20 internationals for his country, with the last coming in 2021.