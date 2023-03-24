Lewis Hamilton brings the menswear runways to the racetrack

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the Week’ is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

Lewis Hamilton is putting a new spin on the term “fast fashion.” In recent years, the world champion Formula One driver has slowly but surely steered into the world of high fashion — using the racetrack, and accompanying appearances, as his own makeshift runway.

At the F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia this past weekend, Hamilton was first spotted in candy-colored fleeces, satin sneakers and wool trousers hand-embroidered with pearls from the Dior men’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection. A day later, the Mercedes driver stepped out in his most fashion-forward look yet: an all-black Rick Owens tunic and cargo pants paired with chunky boots.

The breadth — and boldness — of Lewis Hamilton’s wardrobe would suggest he wants to be a driving force in the fashion world. Credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images

These outfits…