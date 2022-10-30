Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso feedback about worth of his seven titles

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were McLaren team-mates in 2007

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships.

The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands’ Telegraaf this week that a championship has “less value when you’ve only had to fight with your team-mate”.

Hamilton then posted a picture on social media from 2007, when he and Alonso were McLaren team-mates, with him on top of a podium and Alonso second.

The seven-time champion posted a thumbs up symbol with the photograph.

Alonso had tried to reduce the impact of his comments with a post on Twitter on Saturday.

He wrote: “Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let’s enjoy champions and legends of our current time.

“Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let’s enjoy them.”

Hamilton made his debut in F1 in 2007 and he and Alonso staged a close and sometimes bitter fight. Both ended up losing…