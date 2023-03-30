LG BECOMES WORLD’S FIRST AUTO COMPONENT SUPPLIER TO MEET GLOBAL STANDARD FOR FUN… – Press Release

LG Continues to Lead Future Vehicular Software Development by Acquiring Both Functional Safety and Cybersecurity Certifications

SEOUL, South Korea, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) is the first player to meet international testing standards for functional safety and cybersecurity management for vehicles. LG annually updates required certifications for its hardware and software solutions for electric vehicle components through leading global testing organization, TÜV Rheinland.

A respected player in the rapidly growing EV components industry, LG has consistently complied with international regulations and participated in key certification programs. To lead the field of vehicle safety, LG is committed to securing the technical capabilities both at the employee and the organizational level.

Recently, LG research engineer Kim Min-kyu obtained the Automotive Functional Safety Expert qualification, becoming the second individual ever to do so since the qualification program was established in 2011. Also, LG acquired functional safety certification for its ADAS front camera in the ‘4M’ (Material, Method, Machine, Man) categories in 2022. The company’s vehicle components also comply with the Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) – the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s (UNECE) regulation No. 155 (UN R155).

“With the rising importance of vehicle security and safety regulations in the global auto industry, acquiring certification for our auto components and technologies is key to maintaining competitiveness,” said Eun Seok-hyun, President of LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company. “LG will continue to comply with the latest standards and grow its capabilities in safety and security to provide our customers with even more reliable solutions.”

“We congratulate LG on producing Asia’s first Functional Safety Expert, an achievement that reflects the company’s outstanding, across-the-board performance in acquiring top industry certifications…