4×4 Capital (“4×4”), a leading New York-based investment platform specializing in the consumer, services, and industrials sectors, is proud to announce the addition of LG Capital Investors, the family office of Lawrence Guffey, as a strategic financial investor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005397/en/

Before founding his family office in 2014, Mr. Guffey enjoyed a successful 22-year career at Blackstone, where he held the position of Senior Managing Director and served as a Member of the Investment Committee. With over three decades of private equity experience, Mr. Guffey has played a pivotal role in numerous transformative investments and has held board positions at market-defining organizations such as T-Mobile US, Inc. and Partners Capital Investment Group.

Mr. Guffey was attracted to 4×4 by the team’s extensive operational and investment experience developed at organizations including AB InBev, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, CVC and Advent International and how this experience has translated to a truly distinctive investment approach defined by 4×4’s meticulous underwriting and execution skills.

Mr. Guffey was first introduced to the team and invested in 4×4 Fund I in 2021, which acquired 1440 Foods—a leading sports and performance nutrition platform formerly owned by KKR and Carlyle. This acquisition showcased 4×4’s exceptional sourcing, creativity, and operational carve-out capabilities. In early 2023, Mr. Guffey completed the acquisition of a minority stake in 4×4, recognizing the innovative strategy and bright future ahead for the 4×4 team.

4×4 recently deployed its second fund, making a substantial investment in Yelloh (formerly known as Schwan’s Home Delivery) to revolutionize the future of frozen home food delivery. This investment enables 4×4 to establish a second platform in the food industry, applying its strategic and operational resources and network to…