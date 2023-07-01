Li Auto Inc. June 2023 Delivery Update – Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) – Press Release

BEIJING, China, July 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) LI HKEX: 2015))), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 32,575 vehicles in June 2023, surpassing the 30,000 monthly delivery mark for the first time and representing an increase of 150.1% year over year. This brought the Company’s second quarter deliveries to 86,533, up 201.6% year over year. The Company has already surpassed its total vehicle deliveries for the entire year of 2022 with its deliveries in the first half of 2023.



“Benefiting from the comprehensive enhancement of our organizational processes and operating capabilities, our monthly deliveries exceeded 30,000 for the first time, making Li Auto currently the only Chinese premium brand to achieve this milestone. For the third quarter, we target monthly deliveries for Li L8 and Li L9 at over 10,000 each and aspire to achieve 15,000 Li L7 monthly deliveries. Moreover, in the fourth quarter, we will challenge ourselves to achieve the 40,000 monthly delivery mark,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto. “Meanwhile, as one of the earliest automakers to apply large model technologies, we launched China’s first city NOA independent of high-definition maps for test drives in June while planning to release commute NOA to users in the second half of this year. Lastly, we expect to unveil our super flagship 5C BEV model, Li MEGA, in the fourth quarter and are confident that it will become a new sales blockbuster in the RMB500,000 and higher price segment.”

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had 331 retail stores in 127 cities, as well as 323 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create…