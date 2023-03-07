Liam Dawson: Hampshire all-rounder staying affected person over return from ankle harm

Liam Dawson played every match for Hampshire last season.

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson says he ‘won’t rush’ his return from injury.

The 33-year-old injured his ankle while playing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League in February.

“I ruptured my ankle ligaments – not ideal,” Dawson told BBC Radio Solent.

“The time frame is about six to eight weeks before I can get back to playing.

“But I’m desperate to play the first match of the season so that is the big aim – to be fit in a month’s time.”

The first round of the 2023 County Championship season starts on 6 April, with Hampshire hosting Nottinghamshire at the Ageas Bowl.

“I’ll come back when I’m ready,” Dawson said.

“I don’t want to rush it because I don’t want to injure myself again and miss another two months of cricket.”

Injury layoff has benefits

Dawson played every game for Hampshire last season before joining the England squad for the T20 series in Pakistan and Australia.

“It has been a busy winter.

“Luckily, I was home…