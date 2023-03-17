Liam Dawson: Hampshire’s England all-rounder indicators new contract

Liam Dawson last played for England in November’s one-day series in Australia

Liam Dawson has signed a new contract with Hampshire, keeping him with the county until 2025.

The England international all-rounder, 33, is a product of the club’s youth system and made his first-team debut in 2007.

Dawson has since made 428 appearances across all formats and helped Hampshire win last year’s T20 Blast trophy.

He said: “I’m delighted. I’ve been here since I was 10. To sign for another three seasons here is brilliant.”

Dawson, who has played three Tests as well as six one-day and 11 T20 internationals, was given special dispensation to miss England’s T20 series against Bangladesh to focus on playing franchise cricket.

Last year he played for Pakistani side Islamabad United and says his decision was made for financial reasons.

Dawson, who was a member of England’s 2019 World Cup-winning squad, told BBC South Today: “It depends what stage of your career you’re at. Some people will see playing for…