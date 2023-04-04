Liam Norwell: Warwickshire paceman to remain till ‘not less than’ finish of 2025 season

Liam Norwell has taken 94 first-class wickets since arriving from Gloucestershire in 2019

Warwickshire pace bowler Liam Norwell has signed a new deal that should keep him at Edgbaston “until at least 2025”.

But he saved his best for the final day of the 2022 County Championship season when he took a career-best 9-62 to help retain the Bears’ Division One status.

Warwickshire begin the new Championship season with a trip to Taunton to play Somerset, starting on Thursday.

Norwell claimed 49 wickets to help Warwickshire win the Championship title in 2021, but he managed just four appearances in 2022, which was a major factor in their struggles.

And but for his heroic efforts when he returned for the last game against Hampshire last September for his first cricket in two months, the Bears would be in Division Two.

Instead, their dramatic five-run win over Hampshire meant that Yorkshire were relegated.

With the signings of Worcestershire all-rounder Ed Barnard, Durham veteran Chris Rushworth…