Liam Patterson-White took more Championship wickets than any other English spinner in 2022

Nottinghamshire spinner Liam Patterson-White has signed a new four-year contract at Trent Bridge.

Slow left-armer Patterson-White, 24, had two years to run on his existing three-year deal, signed 14 months ago.

That was due to expire in 2024, but he is now signed up with Notts until the end of the 2026 season.

Patterson-White helped Notts win promotion back to Division One of the County Championship, taking 41 Division Two wickets at an average of 27.95.

That made the former England Under-19 international the leading English spinner in this summer’s Championship, while he also took 11 wickets in the One-Day Cup and won an England Lions call-up.

“Playing for Nottinghamshire means everything to me,” he said. “I’ve followed the club for my entire life, having first represented the county aged 10.

“To have played a role in getting us back to the top division in red-ball cricket this year is something…