Liam Plunkett and Aaron Finch join new US T20 league

Liam Plunkett (left) played 13 Tests, 89 ODIs and 22 T20s for England, taking 201 wickets across all formats

England World Cup winner Liam Plunkett and former Australia captain Aaron Finch are among the players to sign up for a new United States T20 tournament.

They will play for the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket in July.

Batter Finch, 36, is one of six overseas players along with former South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock.

Pace bowler Plunkett, 37, is eligible as a domestic player because his wife is American.

He made the last of his 89 one-day appearances for England in the 2019 World Cup final triumph against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Plunkett signed up for the tournament – the first US professional T20 league – in 2021 after leaving Surrey, but the proposed start date of 2022 was pushed back by a year.

He has played for the Philadelphians in the Eastern Division of Minor League Cricket and also expressed an interest in playing for the US.

Each of the six teams picked…