Liam Trevaskis: Leicestershire signal Durham spin bowler from 2024

Liam Trevaskis has taken 34 wickets in first-class cricket and made seven half-centuries

Leicestershire have agreed to sign Durham spin bowler Liam Trevaskis on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old left-armer, who was born in Carlisle, will move to Grace Road for the 2024 county season.

He made his debut for Durham in 2017 and has taken 125 wickets for the club in all formats of the game.

Trevaskis will be a like-for-like replacement for fellow spinner Callum Parkinson, who agreed a deal with Durham in June to start next summer.

He has only played two of Durham’s 11 County Championship games this summer, which director of cricket Marcus North acknowledged was a factor in his decision.

“Opportunities in red-ball cricket have been limited for Liam this year and in order to play more first-class cricket he has decided to make the move to Leicestershire,” the Australian said.

“He has played his part in many match-winning performances for Durham over the years and his attitude around the…