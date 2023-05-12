Liberty All-Star Equity Fund April 2023 Monthly Update – Liberty All Star Equity… – Press Release

BOSTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Below is the April 2023 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. USA

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Ticker: USA

Monthly Update, April, 2023

Investment Approach:

Fund Style: Large-Cap Core

Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Investment Managers:

Value Managers:

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC

Fiduciary Management, Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, LLC

Growth Managers:

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP

TCW Investment Management Company