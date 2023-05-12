Liberty All-Star Equity Fund April 2023 Monthly Update – Liberty All Star Equity… – Press Release

By
Benzinga
-


BOSTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Below is the April 2023 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. USA

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund 
Ticker: USA 
Monthly Update, April, 2023

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: Large-Cap Core 
Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Investment Managers:
Value Managers:
            Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
            Fiduciary Management, Inc.
            Pzena Investment Management, LLC

Growth Managers:
            Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
            TCW Investment Management Company

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End

            (33.4% of equity portfolio)

1

Microsoft Corp.

3.4 %

2

Alphabet, Inc.                                                 

3.1 %

3

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.                               

2.3 %

4

Amazon.com, Inc.                                           

2.2 %

5

Visa, Inc.                                                         

2.1 %

6

S&P Global, Inc.                                             

1.7 %

7

ServiceNow, Inc.                                            

1.7 %

8

Adobe, Inc.                                                     

1.7 %

9

Sony Group Corp.                                           

1.5 %

10

NVIDIA Corp.                                               

1.4 %

11

Booking Holdings, Inc.                                  

1.4 %

12

Dollar General Corp.                                          

1.4 %

13

Salesforce, Inc.           …



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR