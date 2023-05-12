Liberty All-Star Equity Fund April 2023 Monthly Update – Liberty All Star Equity… – Press Release

BOSTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Below is the April 2023 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. USA
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Ticker: USA
Monthly Update, April, 2023
Investment Approach:
Fund Style: Large-Cap Core
Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.
Investment Managers:
Value Managers:
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
Fiduciary Management, Inc.
Pzena Investment Management, LLC
Growth Managers:
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
TCW Investment Management Company
|
Top 20 Holdings at Month-End
|
(33.4% of equity portfolio)
|
1
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
3.4 %
|
2
|
Alphabet, Inc.
|
3.1 %
|
3
|
UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
|
2.3 %
|
4
|
Amazon.com, Inc.
|
2.2 %
|
5
|
Visa, Inc.
|
2.1 %
|
6
|
S&P Global, Inc.
|
1.7 %
|
7
|
ServiceNow, Inc.
|
1.7 %
|
8
|
Adobe, Inc.
|
1.7 %
|
9
|
Sony Group Corp.
|
1.5 %
|
10
|
NVIDIA Corp.
|
1.4 %
|
11
|
Booking Holdings, Inc.
|
1.4 %
|
12
|
Dollar General Corp.
|
1.4 %
|
13
|
Salesforce, Inc. …